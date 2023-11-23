November 22nd Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State’s Regan Bollweg brought the power in the heavyweight match against Dakota Wesleyan, grabbing his first ever pin to help the Jackrabbits to victory.

Collecting the loose ball, Dordt’s Macy Seivers throws up a three right before the quarter buzzer and buries it to add to the Defenders’ lead.

Augustana’s Casey Bauman turned into Houdini in the pocket, escaping the sack and flipping the ball to Rashad Lampkin for the incredible touchdown.

Coming down to a fifth set, Chester Area’s Lily VanHal and Addison Bates got up to the net for the match winning block as the Flyers are once again state champions.

And our top spot this week goes to Dakota State’s Uzo Dibiamaka, getting the pass in and draining the three for the buzzer beater win over Dakota Wesleyan.

And those are your plays of the week.

