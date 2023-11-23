Avera Medical Minute
‘Operation Christmas Child’ provides gifts to children in 100 countries
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Christian humanitarian aid organization has been collecting donations this week to pack shoeboxes with gifts that will go to children in need around the globe.

Operation Christmas Child, organized by Samaritan’s Purse, began its national collection week on Nov. 14 with the Sioux Falls drop-off location located at First Evangelical Free Church.

Through Operation Christmas Child, kids in more than 100 countries receive colorfully wrapped shoeboxes filled with gifts, hygiene items, school supplies, and notes of encouragement.

“I know there are kids out there, this makes the world of difference for them. They might not have something to open on Christmas, and even just the smallest little thing that I can give can bring so much joy and hope and hopefully, bring Christ into someone’s home that may not been there previously,” said donor Melissa Domagala.

In the past 30 years, around 209 million shoeboxes have been shipped to children all over the world. The organization has also reached 50 million kids through its discipleship programs.

“I feel fortunate, like pretty normal, but all these kids...their normal means no running water. Luckily, they get food, anything. So, getting their kids this, it really feels good,” said volunteer Aaron Giddings.

To learn more about Operation Christmas Child and find a list of accepted donations, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

