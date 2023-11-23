Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Runners spend Thanksgiving raising funds for The Banquet

Runners participating in the Thanksgiving Day Run raised funds for The Banquet in Sioux Falls.
Runners participating in the Thanksgiving Day Run raised funds for The Banquet in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Instead of sleeping in and preparing for the big meal, runners participating in the Thanksgiving Day Run set off to raise funds and contribute toward food security in the Sioux Falls community.

The Thanksgiving Day Run is held by The Banquet in Sioux Falls, and it’s a laid-back event. The run started at 9 a.m. from the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, and runners could complete a mile, a 5k or a 10k Fun Run as they pleased. No registration was required, but a $20 donation for each runner was encouraged.

“It’s been an annual tradition, going back many many years. There’s been quite the community that’s been established that this is how they start their Thanksgiving holiday is getting up early and running around the fairgrounds a few times for a good cause,” said Andrew Hewitt, Director of Development and Marketing at The Banquet.

The Banquet has been 100% privately funded since it was founded in 1985, and the Thanksgiving Day Run contributes toward the general operation funds.

“Our resources are available for anybody in need. We have two locations that provide 16 meals a week to anybody who’s hungry, so those dollars help cover the costs of those meals that go out to our families that need them,” said Hewitt.

Hewitt said the event attracts more than 300 runners each year. While an early-morning workout isn’t what most people think of when it comes to Thanksgiving, Hewitt is grateful others used their holiday to give back.

“It’s fun to take a step back and be mindful of the great things that are around us,” said Hewitt.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody after they stole a...
UPDATE: Brookings County carjacking suspects identified
Details are limited, but officials said multiple fire departments from the area responded and...
Update: One person left with minor injuries after explosion causes elevator fire in Minnesota
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling
USD professor killed in car vs. bicycle accident in Vermillion
Dakotans for Health petition circulators position themselves on opposite sides of the main...
Petition gathering allowed outside Minnehaha County admin building following settlement

Latest News

Local Palestinian man reflects on “torture” from Israelis in 1970s
Local Palestinian man reflects on “torture” from Israelis in 1970s: “The way they tortured me, you won’t believe it”
Local Palestinian man reflects on “torture” from Israelis in 1970s
Local Palestinian man reflects on “torture” from Israelis in 1970s
With the public conversation on expanding transit services across the country continuing to...
Considering economic pros and cons of potential passenger rail expansion
With the public conversation on expanding transit services across the country continuing to...
Considering economic pros and cons of potential passenger rail expansion
Avera Medical Minute: Special screening helps determine your risk for lung cancer
Avera Medical Minute: Special screening helps determine your risk for lung cancer