Runners spend Thanksgiving raising funds for The Banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Instead of sleeping in and preparing for the big meal, runners participating in the Thanksgiving Day Run set off to raise funds and contribute toward food security in the Sioux Falls community.

The Thanksgiving Day Run is held by The Banquet in Sioux Falls, and it’s a laid-back event. The run started at 9 a.m. from the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, and runners could complete a mile, a 5k or a 10k Fun Run as they pleased. No registration was required, but a $20 donation for each runner was encouraged.

“It’s been an annual tradition, going back many many years. There’s been quite the community that’s been established that this is how they start their Thanksgiving holiday is getting up early and running around the fairgrounds a few times for a good cause,” said Andrew Hewitt, Director of Development and Marketing at The Banquet.

The Banquet has been 100% privately funded since it was founded in 1985, and the Thanksgiving Day Run contributes toward the general operation funds.

“Our resources are available for anybody in need. We have two locations that provide 16 meals a week to anybody who’s hungry, so those dollars help cover the costs of those meals that go out to our families that need them,” said Hewitt.

Hewitt said the event attracts more than 300 runners each year. While an early-morning workout isn’t what most people think of when it comes to Thanksgiving, Hewitt is grateful others used their holiday to give back.

“It’s fun to take a step back and be mindful of the great things that are around us,” said Hewitt.

