SDSU men snap skid with big win at Southern Mississippi 65-54

HATTIESBURG, MS (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State used a strong defensive performance to defeat Southern Miss on Wednesday, 65-54, and end the Golden Eagles’ 17-game home winning streak at Reed Green Coliseum. The non-conference matchup between the Jackrabbits and Golden Eagles saw SDSU never trail in the contest. Kalen Garry hit a 3-pointer less than 30 seconds into the game and that bucket put the Jackrabbits ahead for good.

A Tanner Te Slaa 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the first half pushed the Jackrabbit advantage into double digits. SDSU eventually went into halftime up 34-22 thanks to a 7-for-12 clip (58.3%) from 3-point range while holding Southern Miss to just 23.3% from the floor.

The Jackrabbits battled foul trouble early in the second half and the Golden Eagles worked to trim a deficit that was as high as 17. Southern Miss’ Austin Crowley hit two free throws to cut the margin to 45-39 with 10:17 left. A Charlie Easley 3-pointer on the next possession, assisted by Luke Appel , pushed the edge back up to nine points and the Jackrabbit lead never dipped under seven again.

South Dakota State ended the contest 11 of 23 from deep for a season-high 47.8% from 3-point range. Southern Miss was held to a 29.1% mark from the field and 21.7% clip from long range, both lows for the season against a Division I opponent for the Golden Eagles. The Jackrabbits improved to 2-4 overall, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 2-4.

Game recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.