Sioux Falls small businesses emphasize the importance of shopping locally during the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the holiday season nearing, many local small businesses are preparing for their busiest time of year. Owners say the next six weeks will bring in a large percentage of sales. They want to remind shoppers that spending your dollar locally is easier than you think.

Alyssa Nix, owner of Posh Boutique, encourages holiday shoppers to start at one end of a shopping plaza and you can easily get all your presents in your hand once you reach the other end. Nix, like many other local small business owners, wants to stress just how simple it is to shop locally and includes how the overall experience makes a difference.

“Small business owners are in it because we are so passionate about what we do, the people we meet, the brands we carry,” Nix said.

Many of the small business owners say they offer ways to customize gifts and even provide ways for customers to give back to the community during the holidays. Owner of Child’s Play Toys, Nancy Savage, explains how her business offers free gift wrapping, supports other local businesses, and makes donations for local nonprofits in the area.

While owners are aware that not everybody can afford to shop small, there are more ways to support your local small businesses than monetarily this holiday season.

“Even if you don’t have extra dollars to spend you can still share social media posts you can do word of mouth, just tell people about local businesses that you really enjoy shopping at,” said Leslie Dolby, owner of DART Boutique.

The business owners say they plan to have plenty of fun deals available to shoppers this weekend and they’re excited to finally be kicking off the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.