Stampede feast on Bucs on Thanksgiving Eve game at The Denny

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede hosted Des Moines at The Premier Center Wednesday for a Thanksgiving Eve USHL game.

The Stampede took down the Des Moines Buccaneers, 4-1, during the Herd’s annual Wizards Night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Will McDonough found two goals while Egor Barabanov and Micah Berger each added their own. Michael Chambre also added the win to his record season record.

The Herd outshot the Buccaneers, 9-8, in the first period, but neither team was able to capitalize and find the back of the net. They continued this trend into the second where the Stampede heated up with 13 shots against the Buccaneers’ seven for a two-period total of 22-15.

Though the first period was scoreless, the Stampede broke that curse in the second when forward Will McDonough scored on a rebound, originally shot by John McNelis, at the 9:17 mark in the second. The game also had its first penalty called at the 13:23 mark. Called on the Buccaneers, the Herd was unable to find the back of the net during this powerplay opportunity.

The Herd was called for its first penalty a quarter of the way into the final frame. A slashing call on Kaz Sobieski sent the team’s penalty kill unit onto the ice, a unit that came into the game sitting in 11th in the league at 73.8%. The four-man crew was able to kill off the penalty and keep the 1-0 lead with a lot of work coming from goaltender Michael Chambre. Things started moving faster following the penalty kill with two goals scored over two minutes following it. McDonough found his second of the night from McNelis and Hayden Reid at the 8:40 mark, followed by Egor Barabanov’s goal at the 10:16 mark from Sobieski and Matheson Mason. Finishing off the scoring for the Herd, Micah Berger made the team’s lead 4-0 with help from Jaksen Panzer and Jordan Geike. Though the Herd thought they’d have the shutout, a mess in front of the net in the waning seconds gave the Buccaneers a singular goal as time expired.

Michael Chambre, the Stampede’s first star of the night, tallied 30 saves on the Buccaneers’ 31 shots on his net. Letting up just the one goal at the end of the third period, Chambre marked a .968 save percentage. Now 5-2-1-1 this season, he holds a 2.94 goals-against average and .890 save percentage.

The team is back at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Black Friday for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop against the Lincoln Stars. The annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive will take place during this game and all fans that bring in a new, unwrapped toy will receive ticket vouchers for a game in December!

Game recap courtesy SF Stampede

