Union Gospel Mission Serves Thanksgiving meal with help from volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many spend Thanksgiving with their loved ones sharing a meal, but some spend that time serving their community. The Union Gospel Mission in downtown Sioux Falls hosted multiple chapel services followed by a free Thanksgiving meal, serving hundreds of people in need. It took a number of volunteers to make it happen, but their call for volunteers to help exceeded their expectations.

Volunteers served meals, greeted guests, handed out napkins, put out chairs, cleaned and more. There were over forty volunteers present for the first chapel service alone.

“It’s a good way for people to say, ‘Hey, I’m part of the community. I want to come out and serve,’” said Eric Weber, the CEO of the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls. “And then like my family, we’ll serve and then we’ll do Thanksgiving later, but it’s good to come out and make sure that people that have less can get more.”

One volunteer, Karen Reinsbach, has been serving with the mission for over three years. She helps give haircuts every Friday. Serving on a holiday in a different role was just another opportunity to do what she enjoys.

“You know, I just love being able to use the talent God has given to me to pay it forward to help others,” Reinsbach explained.

Union Gospel Mission employees said that the support they received on Thursday was impressive, but not surprising. They said that people like Reinsbach seem to consistently show up when there’s a need.

“People just come out of the woodwork and are like, ‘I want to serve’ and we’re like ‘Yes, come and help,’” said Weber. “It’s just a big community thing that’s loving out loud. That’s what I say, that’s my slogan is to ‘love out loud’ and at the Union Gospel Mission, this is our way of doing it.”

“In my old life, I would have never done this, but I love being here and it’s very cool to see the people and I love the families that bring their kids,” Reinsbach said.

Volunteers look forward to other chances to serve again. One of the next celebrations that the Union Gospel Mission is looking for volunteers for is on Christmas day. They will be hosting the same format as Thanksgiving with multiple chapel services and meals, but will also have a toy and clothing distribution. Weber said that their Christmas celebration usually serves around 2,200 people. If you would like to volunteer, you can get connected here.

