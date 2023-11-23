USD Men roll past Northland College with big second half

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota (4-2) had 10 players tally points on the board to defeat Northland College 100-48 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Wednesday afternoon.

The Coyotes went deep into the bench with 11 players checking in throughout the game. Kaleb Stewart had a game-high 18 points and four threes and Paul Bruns followed with 14. Isaac Bruns played a career-high 21 minutes and had a career-high 13 points, all scored in the second half. Jake Brack also added a career-high 13 points in his career-high 23 minutes of action.

Northland (0-5) had just one player reach double-digit scoring in Langston Flowers with 12 points. Drew Lindberg followed with nine points on 4-of-10 shooting.

The Lumberjacks came out strong to start the game, taking an early 7-0 lead over the Yotes. Stewart scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half to help the Yotes take the lead. Northland kept pace with South Dakota through the first half, shooting 53 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three.

The Coyotes took over in the second half. The first media timeout at the under 16-minute mark saw South Dakota holding a 62-44 lead. Stewart drove in for a layup off a fast break and spurred a 19-0 run for the Yotes to extend the lead to 81-44. Isaac Bruns heated up and scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

South Dakota forced 17 Northland turnovers and scored 25 points off them. The Yotes dominated in the paint, scoring 44 points in the paint and tallying 25 second-chance points off 28 offensive rebounds.

South Dakota hosts Air Force on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

