Volunteers make trip from Minnesota to serve at The Banquet on Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many people are volunteering their time this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers from Redwood Alliance Church in Redwood, Minnesota made the trip down to serve meals at The Banquet.

The meal was open to anyone in need free of charge.

Volunteers say giving back is one of the best ways to spend Thanksgiving.

The Banquet says they are in need of more volunteers all year round not just during the holiday season.

More information on volunteering can be found here: https://thebanquetsf.org/other-opportunities

