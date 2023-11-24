2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A two-year-old child is dead following an accident in Iowa.

The incident happened Monday near Boyden.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the child was in a grove with family members who were cutting down trees.

One of the trees fell and hit the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

