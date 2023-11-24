Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa

The incident happened Monday near Boyden.
(WVVA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A two-year-old child is dead following an accident in Iowa.

The incident happened Monday near Boyden.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the child was in a grove with family members who were cutting down trees.

One of the trees fell and hit the child, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins
GoFundMe created for Mitchell Perkins employees after fire
Details are limited, but officials said multiple fire departments from the area responded and...
Update: One person left with minor injuries after explosion causes elevator fire in Minnesota
Recent reports of an unknown illness in dogs have been seen across the US, and in some cases,...
Dog rescue and vets respond to mystery respiratory illness, ‘We’re really at the frontline here’

Latest News

Friday Morning's First Alert Forecast
Jackrabbits on who they trust to cook Thanksgiving Dinner
SDSU Turkey Truths Volume Two
Coyotes huddle prior to their game with UND
Coyotes savor Thanksgiving bye week
Union Gospel Mission Serves Thanksgiving meal with help from volunteers