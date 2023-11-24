Avera Medical Minute
Coyotes savor their first Thanksgiving playoff bye

USD a top seed with first round off for the first time in their Division One history
USD enjoys first ever seed and bye in FCS Playoffs
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyote football team is home for the Thanksgiving holiday this week thanks to having the number three seed in the FCS playoffs and a bye in the opening round.

It’s the first time in making their third FCS Playoff appearance in program history that USD has had that luxury and, while enjoying some time to rest and celebrate, they plan to make the most of it.

The Yotes await the winner of Saturday’s first round game between Sacramento State and North Dakota. That game will kickoff at noon on Saturday from the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Whoever comes out on top will then play at the Dakota Dome the following Saturday, December 2nd, at 1:00 PM in the second round.

