Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dramatic body camera video shows officers wrestle gun away from suspect

Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun goes off. (NEW YORK CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - The New York City Police Department released body camera video that shows officers trying to wrestle a gun away from a suspect as it goes off.

The incident happened on Coney Island on Oct. 27 when the officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun.

The video shows an officer open the passenger-side door of a car while a man is sitting there with his hand on a gun.

Police repeatedly told the suspect to put the gun down before one officer pulled him out of the vehicle.

Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun went off.

No one was injured and the officers were eventually able to get the gun away from the man.

The officers were honored earlier this week and city officials have praised their efforts in de-escalating the situation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody after they stole a...
UPDATE: Brookings County carjacking suspects identified
Details are limited, but officials said multiple fire departments from the area responded and...
Update: One person left with minor injuries after explosion causes elevator fire in Minnesota
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling
USD professor killed in car vs. bicycle accident in Vermillion
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back

Latest News

Online discounts are expected to be better than a year ago, particularly for toys, electronics...
Online holiday shopping tips, tricks and pitfalls
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
4-day truce begins in Gaza, setting stage to swap dozens of hostages for Palestinian prisoners
Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun goes off.
Dramatic bodycam shows officers wrestle gun from suspect