Kratom: Experts discuss the drug and it’s effects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The opioid crisis has been a heavily discussed topic over the past several years, and there’s one drug that has been a silent role player. Health experts have described Kratom as an opioid when taken in high doses, and users don’t even need a prescription.

“Their marketing and their mass production is on a scale that’s significant, and they’re driven by profit, not by your health,” Matt Walz said, a representative at Keystone Treatment Center.

Kratom comes from a tree native to Southeast Asia, and according to Jeremy Daniel, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at SDSU, it is used in a variety of ways.

“People take the leaves and either chew it or smoke it or brew teas out of it to get the psychiatric effects out of the medication,” Daniel said.

The effects vary based on dosage.

“When we look at those two-gram to four-gram doses, that’s where you’re starting to see more of the stimulant-based effects. As we start to push to three-gram to six-gram and higher we see more of those opioid-type effects,” Daniel said.

At Keystone Treatment Center, representative Walz hears from his patients on why they turn to kratom.

“A lot of people see it as I can still get high and get away with it. I’m supposed to be sober for my legal consequences but I want to get high. So they’re using kratom,” Walz said.

However, just like with the abuse of any drug, there are repercussions.

“A lot of those adverse effects of kratom look very much like our prescription opioids. Patients will develop constipation concerns. They lose the ability to operate heavy machinery. They lose the ability to really focus on tasks that require their full attention, and then sometimes they develop dependence,” Daniel said.

“People that have been using kratom for longer term in heavier doses, we see a lot of mental health issues., psychosis, we see liver failure, we see issues with the heart,” Walz said.

Once usage starts it can be difficult to turn away from kratom, due to its addictive nature.

“It still hits a particular receptor in the brain that leads to some of that addiction or drive to continue to use that we see,” Daniel said.

“Usually if someone is using kratom for a week for instance the next week they’re going to have to double that dose to get that same effect. The following week, they’re tripling that initial dose,” Walz said.

While some users report that kratom has been the best option as a pain killer or a mood stabilizer, both Daniel and Walz recommend finding other alternatives.

“My suggestion to anybody doing that. Speak with your doctor or mental health provider. Don’t go down to the vape shop,” Walz said.

“I would generally recommend against the use of the product just because we don’t really have good safety and efficacy studies on it,” Daniel said.

Walz also wants to portray a message of hope for those using kratom and wanting to quit.

“Our main message at Keystone Treatment Center is we believe in the power of recovery. We believe in recovery and we believe in redemption. No matter what people are using out there. Whatever they’re addicted to, there are programs and services out there that can help people,” Walz said.

List of Sioux Falls Treatment Centers:

Keystone Treatment Center

Carrol Institute

Avera Addiction Care Center

988 as well as the SAMHSA National Helpline, 1-800-662-4357, also serve as resources for substance abuse.

