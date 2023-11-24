Local Palestinian man reflects on “torture” from Israelis in 1970s: “The way they tortured me, you won’t believe it”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They stripped him naked and made him crawl like a dog. Then, they made him lick his own blood.

“The way they tortured me, John, you won’t believe it,” a Sioux Falls resident told the Dakota News Now reporter.

Although he is a respected physician for over three decades in South Dakota — a happy and healthy man who is a proud father of four grown children — Dr. Sami Awadallah remembers the imprisonment and terror from Israeli militants like it was yesterday.

It was 1976. The Israeli government and military had occupied the West Bank of Palestine for nine years following a bloody war between Israelis and Palestinians.

Almost 50 years later, those factions are brutally battling in Gaza in the Israel-Hamas War, with thousands of innocent citizens dead, homeless, and in despair on both sides.

Sami is celebrating the Thanksgiving with his wife and grown kids in Sioux Falls, his home of 32 years since he took a job as a pediatric cardiologist for Avera Health, a position he still holds.

But most of his family is in Bethlehem, on the West Bank, which is still under occupation by Israelis. His daughter Leila Awadallah recently visited and said the Israeli leaders still randomly shut down the Palestinians’ water and electric supply. Israeli soldiers lurk and leave the residents in constant fear, both of what is happening in Gaza and what happened to Sami in the 1970′s.

In other words, not much has changed in the last half-century. It is only with this new war that the world has taken notice, Sami said.

“The Hamas attack didn’t come out of a vacuum,” Sami said .“It wasn’t just that they decided to come out on October 7th and just go and murder Israelis.

“I don’t support any killing of civilian people on both sides,” Sami said. “That’s awful, that’s cruelty by all. But we always have to take it back to what really is the root cause of this. They didn’t just come out of a vacuum. This is oppression that has been going on for 56 years.”

Fifty-six years of what Sami calls “annexing, displacing, jailing, you know, demolishing” Palestinian people.

“Each Palestinian home has a son or daughter imprisoned or deported or killed,” Sami said. This includes his own family.

When Israel occupied his hometown of Bethlehem in the West Bank after the 1967 war, Sami was 12 years old. His father was a police officer.

“When the occupation started, of course, my father lost his job,” Sami said. “School closed. We (were) under new military restriction. We cannot move freely. And, I was with high school students at the time and started distributing pamphlets, secret pamphlets, to resist the occupation. And I used to write poetry in an Arabic Jerusalem newspaper, and I was called by Israeli intelligence to stop doing that. And, I said, you know, I’m resisting that.’”

At 18, in summer of 1973, Israelis came to Sami’s house to arrest him. He had been with his grandma in another village close to Jerusalem.

“They took my father, blindfolded him, and took him in the military Jeep,” Sami said. “At 2 o’clock in the morning, I vividly remember it, John. My grandmother was sitting in the corner. She was shaking. They came, got me out of the back, pushed me in the military Jeep, took me to prison with him.”

When they arrived in the nearby city of Beit Jala, the soldiers threw his father out of the vehicle and took Sami in for interrogation — for 36 days.

“Why? Because of distributing pamphlets saying ‘I don’t accept to be occupied,’” Sami said. “Then, they released me, and told me ‘you better behave or you are going to go back.’”

Fortunately, Sami said, he was an “A” college student. Three years later, as a medical student in Jordan, he was captured again. He asked why.

”’Well, you are aiding resistance fighters in Lebanon,’” is what Sami recalls them telling him. Sami says he wasn’t in Lebanon.

“I said, ‘What? I have no idea (what you’re talking about it),” Sami said. “I am focusing to be a physician, and you’re telling me that?!”

They tried to make him confess. If he confessed, he’d be sentenced to jail for “God knows how long.”

“I didn’t confess to anything because I didn’t do anything,” Sami said. And, so came the torture.

“They stripped me naked and had me -- they said, ‘you gonna crawl like a dog,’” Sami said. “And I crawled, John, crawled back and forth until the blood started (forming). And they said, ‘Wow, you are making a (mess on the floor). I swear --- this is exactly what happened. They asked me to lick the blood on the floor.”

Other forms of torture included being forced to drink salt water. When it sits it your stomach, you want to throw up, Sami said. They covered his face and made it impossible for him to move.

“And, every time I try to throw up, they go for lunch. And they left me (inside) for one hour.”

But, he would not confess to a crime he said he did not commit. Confessing would likely mean his life as a free man was over, at least for a long time.

“I don’t know where I got my strength from, but I didn’t confess,” Sami said. “They let me go, and I finished my medical school. But I will never, I will never forget what they did to me for something I didn’t do.

He went back to Jordan to finish medical school, then went back to work in West Bank under Israeli occupation.

It was very hard to find a job,” Sami said. “Very hard to be a physician.”

Luckily, an older brother, a fellow University of Jordan medical school graduate the year before, was already in the United States, seeking his masters degree in biochemistry. He asked Sami to visit. An American ambassador gave Sami a visa to make the trip.

He eventually graduated and moved to the United States full-time in 1982. Then, to Sioux Falls in 1991.

He married an American woman and raised four kids here. Leila said growing up in Sioux Falls was a mostly a beautiful experience. But she experienced a fair share of hateful Islamophobia, especially after 9/11. People would called the Awadallah house and ask if they were terrorists.

”Being called a terrorist, just because of my last name,” Leila said. “This really is part of my memories of growing up in Sioux Falls, is realizing I didn’t want to be Arab. I didn’t want to be different. I just wanted to blend in, and it took until I moved away to learn how to like, to love, that part of myself again. I know that the people of Sioux Falls, there’s good intentions, but I also know my own experience was being a ‘terrorist’ in the eyes of my classmates because of my name.”

It took her to move out of the city for her to embrace her Islamic heritage. She now lives in Minneapolis and travels the world to teach dance as a way to bridge cultural gaps.

Sami says Islamophobia in Sioux Falls has evaporated over the last two decades. Co-workers and friends ask him questions and want to know his viewpoints and perspective on the Israel-Hamas war.

”I have so much support from my close American friends, surprisingly,” Sami said. “They say, Sami, we see your point.”

And his point is this —

“Why are the Palestinians not considered people who are fighting for their freedom,” Sami said. “Why are we always labeled as the ones who are out to get the Israelis and not the other way around?”

Most of his family is under Israeli occupation in Palestine. Leila was visiting her aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins in Bethlehem when the war broke out 45 minutes away in Gaza. She said they live in frantic fear of what is happening in Gaza coming their way, and detailed her own experiences in a Dakota News Now story on Oct. 25, just a few days after she returned home to Minneapolis.

She needed a phone call from Sami to an old friend in Jerusalem so she could take a private taxi to get past Israeli military checkpoints into Jordan so she could fly back to the U.S.

““Surreal,” Leila said of that experience. “I feel like my whole world has changed really fast.”

She said she feels like, as a Palestinian, “you are causing a threat, even if you’re living peacefully, just living a normal life. You’re always seen as an enemy. Like, at every moment.

”These are families. These are generations of families, of children of families who are just trying to live. And, they have been living in this violence for so long.”

Sami, who has been a presence at recent Pro-Palestinian ceremonies in Sioux Falls, said this kind of life is something no human should go through, and neither is the brutality innocent Israeli citizens are experiencing from Hamas.

”I am against violence,” Sami said. “I am a peaceful person. I love Jews. I have Jewish friends. My son, his girlfriend is a Jewish girl from Minneapolis. It’s not that there is a hatred of Jews, or we are Anti-Semitic. It’s not. It’s about civil rights. It’s about to live and let live. That’s all.”

He wants a cease fire.

“I really want peace,” Sami said. “I want to live in peace with Jewish people in the historical land of Palestine, Israel and Palestine. We’ve been struggling with that for 56 years.”

