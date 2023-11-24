Pours at 4:00, One Legged Pheasant Brewery

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For One Legged Phesant Brewery founder and head brewer Dave Welling, the move from Holland, Michigan to Aberdeen, South Dakota took some time to get used to. “It was a bit of a shocker going from trees everywhere to prairie,” Welling said. He has gotten used to it, and the Aberdeen community has gotten used to his microbrewery being around for the last five years. Before that, the brewery scene was barren and anything would have been welcomed. The name and theme of the brewery have also won over a good amount of people who come by or know of it.

Welling has a love for first responders and our military which has also fostered a strong relationship with one of the charities in the area called Veterans Ranch. “I definitely believe in giving back to our veterans. They kept us free, we deserve to give back and support them,” he said. To accomplish this, a bingo night happens every Wednesday night. For every bingo card sold, a certain portion of the proceeds goes into a pot before going back to the organization.

As the creator of about 40 different styles of beer, Welling not only sources local ingredients, but even has customers bring in ingredients such as rhubarb to find a way to make something new. “They bring in chokecherries [and] sand cherries,” Welling said. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do yet, but I’m going to make a beer out of this.” The five main beers Welling has on tap are Prairie Pride (light lager), Ring Neck Red (irish red), Dark Helmet (dark lager), Hops Slap (New England IPA), and Kilt Kicker (dry Irish stout on nitro).

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.