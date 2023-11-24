Races set to begin at 21st Midwest Supercross

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The cold weather has set in outside. But inside the Expo Center at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds, it’s nice and warm, and the Midwest Supercross is getting ready for it’s 21st year.

The Midwest Supercross brings in riders from all over every year, ranging from ages of four years old all the way up competitors in pro circuits according to Peterson Racing Promotions co-owner Dustin Peterson.

“We pull riders from all over the Midwest and Canada. We’ve got riders back there from Missouri, Kansas, all over. Every year, the word spreads, and we get a little bigger and a little bigger,” Peterson said.

Those professionals use the two-day event as a tune-up, bringing high-end racing to Sioux Falls at the same time.

“Our pro riders will be competing for thousands of dollars. We’ve got riders out here from all over the Midwest that literally pick this event for practice for other events that they might travel to in other states,” Peterson said.

For announcer Cody Toupal, it’s his 18th year at the Midwest Supercross. He says it takes a lot to offer both a family-friendly experience while bringing in top talent., and every year the excitement grows.

“What this group does every single year. This race doesn’t happen overnight. They start working on this race six, seven months earlier. To get this race to go on, there’s a lot of planning,” Toupal said.

Peterson said they have a strong following after over two decades, and he says they’re always looking to bring out new fans for their first time.

“We talk with all of the national promotors, and they know who we are. It’s our 21st year, so we’ve been doing something right, and they take advice from us too,” Peterson said.

“Obviously, we know that the race is always going to be there. But we try to make it a little bit of a show too. We want to make sure because sometimes it’s Thanksgiving weekend, and grandmas and grandpas, or maybe aunts and uncles are in here and like, ‘Hey, there’s nothing going on.’ Let’s make sure that those people that come here for the first time, they want to come here and say, ’Wow, that was great racing. But what a cool show,’” Toupal said.

The doors open to the public both Friday and Saturday night at 5:00, with races slated to start at 6:30.

