TURKEY TRUTHS: Volume Two With SDSU Football

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As (seems to be) usual this Thanksgiving the South Dakota State football team has plenty to be thankful for, namely the week off from the FCS Playoffs as they get set to begin defense of their national title.

So, for the second straight year, it is my duty to sow the seeds of dissent and discord by spilling the tea in our second edition of “Turkey Truths”.

A year ago we had the team rank their top Thanksgiving foods but, with most of the group back this year, I had to change the questions up a bit!

WHO WOULD BE THE GUY ON THIS TEAM TO COOK THE TURKEY FOR THIS TEAM?

“I might have to go with Bo Donald just because his dad has made food for us before. He’ll smoke food, smoke beef for us, and that was really good. So I’ll probably end up going with Bo because he can get pointers from his dad!” SDSU Senior TE Zach Heins says.

“I’m going to have to go with Hunter Dustman. I live with him and he has a big smoker that sits in our garage. He’s a really good and really good at smoking meat so I trust him to do that. (YOU REALLY TRUST A KICKER?) “I do trust a kicker! As weird as that sounds!” Gronowski says.

“(Assistant Director of Football Operations) Ethan Beisner. He makes us eggs consistently, he’s a pretty solid chef and knows how to spice it up. I’m going to go with him and I’m going to go with maybe one of the offensive lineman, John O’Brian or Mason McCormick. They’ll put some real love into that turkey.” SDSU Head Coach Jimmy Rogers says.

ARE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN JUST ALL GOOD COOKS BECAUSE THEY ALL HAVE BEEN THE ANSWERS HERE?

“I don’t know! Are they other people’s answers already?!” Rogers asks,

WHO WOULD BE THE ONE GUY THAT WOULD SAY ‘I GOT THIS’, AND YOU’D BE LIKE ‘NO, IF WE LET HIM DO THIS WE’RE GOING TO GET SICK’?

“Oh I don’t know, probably Evan Beerntsen!” Gronowski says.

“I’m not letting Evan Beerntsen anywhere near the kitchen. I’m just not!” Heins says.

“He (Beerntsen) might put something in the turkey that he’s not supposed to or something!” Gronowski says.

“Anybody! Me!” Rogers says.

WHO WOULD YOU TRUST WITH THE BIG KNIFE TO CARVE THE TURKEY?

“I have no idea, that’s a good question!” Gronowski says.

WHO ARE YOU A LITTLE AFRAID WITH WITH THE BIG KNIFE?

“(Administrative Assistant) Ron Pavlik. Or (Director of Football Operations Jonathan) Schaeffer because the blade may be bigger than him.” Rogers says.

“(On who he’d trust to carve the turkey) I’m going to go with (Offensive Lineman) Jharett Bloomenrader. Small town guy, big hunter, I feel like he’d be good with a knife cutting a bird!” Heins says.

IS THERE ANYONE ON THIS TEAM YOU TRUST WITH A GIANT CARVING KNIFE?

“No I think there is a lot of guys I would trust on this team but there’s also some guys I wouldn’t trust. But I probably have to say, maybe like, Heins. I feel like he’s a good guy, trustworthy guy that he’s going to get the job done.” Gronowski says.

GRONOWSKI HAD YOU BY THE WAY WITH THE KNIFE TO CARVE THE TURKEY

“Awww! I pick Mark!” Heins says.

