Augustana confident they can hang with top ranked Colorado Mines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To keep their season alive in in the NCAA Division Two Playoffs the Augustana Vikings will have to elevate their game more than a mile above sea level against the top team in the nation.

The Vikings are in Golden, Colorado, where they got some snow today ahead of tomorrow’s game with top ranked Colorado Mines.

An assist from mother nature in slowing down an Oredigger team that’s ranked second in the country in total offense, averaging 533 yards per game, would certainly by welcome. There’s also reason to believe the Augie defense can step up to the plate after forcing six turnovers in last week’s first round win over Mankato.

Augie and Mines kick off at 1:00 PM CST.

