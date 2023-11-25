Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augustana confident they can hang with top ranked Colorado Mines

Vikings defense tasked with shutting down prolific Oredigger offense in second round of NCAA Division Two playoffs
Vikings confident they can slow down D2's top ranked team
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To keep their season alive in in the NCAA Division Two Playoffs the Augustana Vikings will have to elevate their game more than a mile above sea level against the top team in the nation.

The Vikings are in Golden, Colorado, where they got some snow today ahead of tomorrow’s game with top ranked Colorado Mines.

An assist from mother nature in slowing down an Oredigger team that’s ranked second in the country in total offense, averaging 533 yards per game, would certainly by welcome. There’s also reason to believe the Augie defense can step up to the plate after forcing six turnovers in last week’s first round win over Mankato.

Augie and Mines kick off at 1:00 PM CST.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins
GoFundMe created for Mitchell Perkins employees after fire

Latest News

Minneota High School Vikings Logo
Minneota routs Springfield again to repeat as Minnesota 1A State Football Champion
SDSU's Brooklyn Meyer scores career-high 29 points in win over South Carolina State
Brooklyn Meyer’s career night leads SDSU rout of South Carolina State
Timber Lake's Tucker Kraft scores first career NFL touchdown for Packers on Thanksgiving...
Detroit’s forgettable Thanksgiving one Tucker Kraft will never forget!
Lincoln Stars celebrate a goal during their 7-3 win at Sioux Falls
A Black Friday for Stampede in loss to Lincoln