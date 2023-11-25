Avera Medical Minute
Brooklyn Meyer’s career night leads SDSU rout of South Carolina State

West Lyon alum scores 29 in 72-42 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powered by a 29-point performance from Brooklyn Meyer, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team picked up a 72-42 win over South Carolina State Friday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits improve to 3-2 on the season and remain unbeaten at home at 2-0.

Brooklyn Meyer’s career-high scoring night came on an 11-for-15 effort from the floor and 7-for-8 showing from the free throw line. She has matched or set a new personal best in four of five contests this year. The sophomore’s stat line also included nine rebounds and a pair of assists.

SDSU got off to a 9-0 start over the first three minutes of the contest with the first six coming from Brooklyn Meyer followed by a 3-point bucket from Madysen Vlastuin. SC State answered with 15 of the next 19 to lead 15-13, then Paige Meyer hit a buzzer-beating deep triple to end the quarter with the Jacks ahead, 16-15.

Brooklyn MeyerPaige Meyer and Madison Mathiowetz combined for the first eight points of the second quarter and the Jacks pushed its lead to 10 at the halftime break. SDSU led by as many as 21 in the third period on the way to its 30-point victory.

Paige Meyer returned to the lineup after missing the previous three contests with injury. She put up 10 points (4-for-5) and three assists in only 15 minutes of action.

Vlastuin contributed eight points, a career-high nine rebounds and three assists. Mathiowetz chipped in seven points, four rebounds and three assists while Tori Nelson finished with six points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Jackrabbits shot 46 percent from the floor and put up 40 points in the paint. They connected on six 3-point buckets but were just 25 percent from beyond the arc.

As a team, SDSU grabbed 40 total rebounds, including 15 offensive boards that resulted in 12 second-chance points. The Jacks tallied 19 assists in 29 field goals.

The Bulldogs (0-5) were led by 10 points and five rebounds from Jordan Releford. They were 31 percent from the field and 17 percent from beyond the arc.

NOTES

  • This is the first time Brooklyn Meyer has scored at least 20 points in a game in her collegiate career.
  • SDSU’s 72 points is its most of the season.
  • The Jackrabbits 19 assists as a team is a season high.

UP NEXT

The Jacks will host Washburn Tuesday night at Frost Arena.

