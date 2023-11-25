Carnegie Christmas Market returns to Watertown for second year

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Christmas market with gift shopping and holiday food will make its return to Watertown after a successful first year.

Christy Lickel and Jamie Linder joined Dakota News Now to discuss the Carnegie Christmas Market, a German-style open-air market taking place at the Codington County Heritage Museum from Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. with shopping, crafts, stories and German food.

