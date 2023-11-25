Avera Medical Minute
Carnegie Christmas Market returns to Watertown for second year

An annual Christmas market with gift shopping and holiday food will make its return to Watertown after a successful first year.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Christmas market with gift shopping and holiday food will make its return to Watertown after a successful first year.

Christy Lickel and Jamie Linder joined Dakota News Now to discuss the Carnegie Christmas Market, a German-style open-air market taking place at the Codington County Heritage Museum from Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. with shopping, crafts, stories and German food.

Carnegie Christmas Market returns to Watertown for second year
