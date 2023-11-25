Detroit’s forgettable Thanksgiving one Tucker Kraft will never forget!

DETROIT, MI (Dakota News Now) - Yet another South Dakotan officially put his name in the NFL Record books yesterday as Timber Lake’s Tucker Kraft made his first visit to the endzone.

The SDSU alum and Packers rookie hauled in a nine yard score during the first quarter of Green Bay’s 29-22 victory at Detroit, making it a Thanksgiving that Kraft and everyone in attendance will never forget, although perhaps for different reasons!

Tucker and the Packers host Kansas City next Sunday night on Dakota News Now and KDLT at 7:20 PM.

