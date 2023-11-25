Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Detroit’s forgettable Thanksgiving one Tucker Kraft will never forget!

Timber Lake native & SDSU alum catches first career touchdown for Green Bay in Packers’ 29-22 victory at Detroit
SDSU alum and South Dakota native after scoring first career NFL TD
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, MI (Dakota News Now) - Yet another South Dakotan officially put his name in the NFL Record books yesterday as Timber Lake’s Tucker Kraft made his first visit to the endzone.

The SDSU alum and Packers rookie hauled in a nine yard score during the first quarter of Green Bay’s 29-22 victory at Detroit, making it a Thanksgiving that Kraft and everyone in attendance will never forget, although perhaps for different reasons!

Tucker and the Packers host Kansas City next Sunday night on Dakota News Now and KDLT at 7:20 PM.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins
GoFundMe created for Mitchell Perkins employees after fire

Latest News

SDSU's Brooklyn Meyer scores career-high 29 points in win over South Carolina State
Brooklyn Meyer’s career night leads SDSU rout of South Carolina State
Lincoln Stars celebrate a goal during their 7-3 win at Sioux Falls
A Black Friday for Stampede in loss to Lincoln
Iowa Celebrates A Walkoff Field Goal To Defeat Nebraska 13-10
Hawkeyes boot Huskers from bowl eligibility with walkoff field goal
Jackrabbit football ranks their top Thanksgiving foods
TURKEY TRUTHS: Volume Two With SDSU Football