Hawkeyes boot Huskers from bowl eligibility with walkoff field goal

LINCOLN, NE (Dakota News Now) - The University of Iowa football team defeated Nebraska, 13-10, on Friday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

An Ethan Hurkett interception with 15 seconds left set up Marshall Meeder for a walkoff field goal.

“My biggest thing is just staying ready no matter what,” said Meeder. “Continually getting reps in the net, just ready for every opportunity… It’s the same kick I’ve always made, it’s just a little more pressure, but I try to not let that get to me.”

Deacon Hill was 11-for-28 on passing attempts for 94 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Leshon Williams led the team in rushing with 111 yards on 16 attempts.

“We had complete faith in our defense, they are the best in the country,” said Hill. “So as soon as we saw Ethan get the ball we knew we were going to take it. The O-Line was riled up, ready to go. Handed Leshon the ball, let him do his work, he busted a hole, and set us up for a good field goal.”

Steven Stilianos led the Hawkeyes with 38 yards receiving on two receptions.

Hurkett led the team with nine tackles (five solo) and the interception. Jay Higgins had eight tackles (three solo) and Nick Jackson had four tackles (two solo) and a sack.

The Hawkeyes forced three turnovers in the win.

HOW IT HAPPENED

· After a scoreless first quarter the Hawkeyes used a 37-yard catch by Steven Stilianos to the one-yard line to set up a QB sneak touchdown for Deacon Hill on third down to finish off a seven play, 51-yard scoring drive.

· The Hawkeyes capitalized on a Nebraska fumble with a 28-yard field goal from Drew Stevens with 11:52 remaining in the second quarter. The score capped a 13-play, 34-yard drive that lasted 6:40.

· The Huskers responded with a three-play scoring drive that ended with a 66-yard touchdown pass.

· Nebraska tied the game with a 44-yard field goal with 6:18 remaining in the third quarter to end a 10-play drive.

· An Ethan Hurkett interception with 15 seconds left set Marshall Meeder up for a 38-yard field goal kick to win the game.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· K Marshall Meeder connected on a game-winning 38-yard field goal as time expired to give Iowa the 13-10 victory.

o It was Meeder’s first career attempt as a Hawkeye in his first career game.

o Meeder made 30-of-45 FG attempts in his three-year career at Central Michigan, including 5-of-11 last season.

· QB Deacon Hill completed 11-of-28 passes for 94 yards.

o Hill had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter – his second of the season.

· RB Leshon Williams rushed for 111 yards on 16 attempts. It is his third 100-yard game this season (and career).

o Williams had a 53-yard run in the second quarter, which is tied for his second longest and the team’s fourth longest run of the season. Iowa has five 50+ yard rushes in 2023.

o He had a 22-yard run on the final drive to set up the game-winning field goal.

o Williams has led the team in rushing seven times in 2023.

· TE Steven Stilianos had a 37-yard reception – tying a career-long (at Lafayette) – to set up Iowa’s first touchdown drive.

· DL Ethan Hurkett recorded his first career interception on the final Nebraska drive and returned it 10 yards to the Nebraska 37 to set up Iowa’s game-winning field goal.

o Hurkett also led the team with a career-high nine tackles (five solo), including 1.5 TFL.

· LB Jaxon Rexroth forced a fumble on a Nebraska punt return in the first quarter and LB Karson Sharar recovered, giving Iowa possession on the Nebraska 17. It was the first career forced fumble for Rexroth and first fumble recovery for Sharar.

· DB Sebastian Castro forced a Chubba Purdy fumble in the second quarter.

o It is the second forced fumble of the season and fourth of his career.

· LB Jay Higgins had eight tackles, giving him 140 tackles for the season. They are tied for the seventh most in program history with Dave Clement.

MISCELLANEOUS NOTES

· Iowa made a game-winning 38-yard field goal – its second game-winning field goal this season (at Northwestern).

o It is the third time since 2018 that Iowa has had a game-winning field goal against the Huskers.

§ Miguel Recinos (2018), Keith Duncan (2019)

o The Hawkeyes rushing attack finished with 163 yards against the nation’s No. 5 rushing defense. The Huskers allowed 86.5 rushing yards leading into the game.

o Iowa forced three turnovers – two fumbles in the first half and a fourth-quarter interception.

§ It was Iowa’s first forced fumble since Week 7 at Wisconsin and the first multi-turnover game since Week 7 in Madison.

§ It is the second-most turnovers the team has forced in a game this season (4 vs. Michigan State).

§ Iowa turned the three turnovers into six points. The team has a 46-20 advantage in points off turnovers.

o Iowa’s defense forced a punt on Nebraska’s first offensive series. The Hawkeyes did not give up a point on an opening drive during the regular season.

o The Hawkeyes allowed 264 yards – the 26th consecutive game allowing fewer than 400 yards. It is the longest active streak nationally.

o Iowa’s defense has allowed one touchdown or less in 10 of the 12 games of 2023 and 19 of the last 25 games.

o Iowa has allowed 14 or fewer points in 18 of its last 25 games.

o Iowa’s defense has allowed just three touchdowns in the last six games.

o Iowa won the toss and elected to receive. The Hawkeyes have played 313 games under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa has opened the game on offense 230 times (149-81). The Hawkeyes have opened the game on defense 83 times (47-36).

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes return to action Dec. 2, traveling to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game. Iowa will face the winner of Saturday’s Michigan/Ohio State game at 7:15 p.m. (CT) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

