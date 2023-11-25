Minneota routs Springfield again to repeat as Minnesota 1A State Football Champion

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - It seems like every year the Minneota Vikings have the honor of being the last team in our region to play a high school football game.

That’s because they’re one of the most successful programs in Minnesota and usually end up in the Prep Bowl.

In 2023, as seems to usually be the case, they ended up on top when the final whistle of the year blew.

In a rematch of last year’s Minnesota State 1A Championship the Vikings capitalized on early turnovers from Springfield and never looked back, opening up a 29-point lead en route to a decisive 43-22 victory at US Bank Stadium that secured their second consecutive state title and the ninth championship in program history.

Though the game got off to a difficult start, with Minneota fumbling at the Springfield three on their opening possession, the Vikings quickly regained control. After forcing a 3-and-out Minneota got the ball back in good field position at the Springfield 30 and handed the ball off five straight times to Ryan Meagher who scored the first touchdown of the game on a one yard run with 5:37 left in the opening quarter.

Springfield took over and promptly drove down to the Minneota four before the turnover bug bit in the form of a fumble recovered by the Vikings’ Alex DePestel. Minneota would spend the rest of first quarter and almost six minutes of the second marching 95 yards on 13 plays, capping the drive with a four yard Destin Fier touchdown run.

After that the rout was basically on. Springfield would commit five turnovers (four fumbles, one interception) and had no way to stop Meagher. The junior carried 29 times for 199 yards and five touchdowns.

Fier also added 77 yards on seven carries to go with his lone touchdown. In the few times MInneota did pass their quarterback Ryan Dalager was perfect, going 4-4 for 72 yards.

Minneota finishes the 2023 season a perfect 14-0.

