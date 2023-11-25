One dead after single-vehicle crash in Spink County

SPINK COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died on Friday morning from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday evening near Mellette.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban with two occupants was traveling west on SD Highway 20 around 9:00 p.m. before entering the south ditch and striking an approach in the ditch.

The 68-year-old male driver was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The 34-year-old male passenger sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts.

Names of those involved have not yet been released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

