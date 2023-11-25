Over 200 participants join in 2023 Sioux Falls ‘Jingle Bell Run’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Arthritis Foundation brought together over 200 participants for the 2023 Jingle Bell Run on Friday.

Registration began at the 605 Running Company at 1:00 p.m., with a dance party at 4:00 p.m. and the race beginning at 5:30 p.m. before the Parade of Lights.

The event raised funds to find a cure for 150,000 South Dakotans and people in the US living with arthritis.

“Arthritis is a tough hard disease sometimes, and it’s hard on people. It is exciting to see people out here having fun and enjoying it,” said South Dakota Arthritis Foundation Board Representative Dustin Ebbesen.

Over $24,000 of the $26,000 goal has been raised so far.

