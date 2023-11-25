Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Over 200 participants join in 2023 Sioux Falls ‘Jingle Bell Run’

The South Dakota Arthritis Foundation brought together over 200 participants for the 2023 Jingle Bell Run on Friday.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Arthritis Foundation brought together over 200 participants for the 2023 Jingle Bell Run on Friday.

Registration began at the 605 Running Company at 1:00 p.m., with a dance party at 4:00 p.m. and the race beginning at 5:30 p.m. before the Parade of Lights.

The event raised funds to find a cure for 150,000 South Dakotans and people in the US living with arthritis.

“Arthritis is a tough hard disease sometimes, and it’s hard on people. It is exciting to see people out here having fun and enjoying it,” said South Dakota Arthritis Foundation Board Representative Dustin Ebbesen.

Over $24,000 of the $26,000 goal has been raised so far.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
Local Palestinian man reflects on “torture” from Israelis in 1970s
Local Palestinian man reflects on “torture” from Israelis in 1970s: “The way they tortured me, you won’t believe it”
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins
GoFundMe created for Mitchell Perkins employees after fire

Latest News

The event raised funds to find a cure for 150,000 South Dakotans and people in the US living...
Over 200 participants join in 2023 Sioux Falls ‘Jingle Bell Run’
The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Washington Pavilion took place at the corner...
Washington Pavilion tree lighting ceremony rings in Sioux Falls Christmas season
The Parade of Lights wasn’t the only thing Sioux Falls residents were looking forward to on...
Washington Pavilion tree lighting ceremony rings in Sioux Falls Christmas season
Christmas
Carnegie Christmas Market returns to Watertown for second year