Parade of Lights Grand Marshals honored for serving Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The annual Parade of Lights brought in thousands of visitors to downtown Sioux Falls Friday night. Parade Grand Marshals are a great way to put the spotlight on those who have made a positive impact on their community. This year, the Grand Marshal, Jeff Danz, and Junior Grand Marshal, Athena Callahan, braved the cold to spread some holiday cheer from their much-deserved roles.

The Parade of Lights itself is a shining example of the growth of downtown Sioux Falls. Few people know this better than Jeff Danz.

“I live upstairs, so I have a great view of the evolution of downtown Sioux Falls,” Danz said. “It’s exciting to see and as a community, we should be really proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Danz and his brother invested in a historic building on Phillips Avenue 34 years ago and opened Zandbroz Variety. Jeff’s commitment and passion for downtown Sioux Falls have helped make Zandbroz a unique staple in the community and inspired others to invest in downtown.

“The feeling that I have is that it’s Zandbroz that’s the Grand Marshal of the parade and I’m just representing for them and I think that’s the more appropriate way to consider the honor,” Danz explained. “Next year will be our 35th year. It’s not about me.”

Athena Callahan serves the community in different ways. She often jumps at the chance to serve in any way she can, but especially with the local VFW Auxiliary and picking up trash at city parks. She also is involved with her Girl Scout troop and her school’s student council.

“I guess it’s to just mainly help people and it makes them feel happy and then it makes me feel happy,” said Callahan.

Callahan was recognized as this year’s Junior Grand Marshal and she doesn’t know who nominated her. She looked forward to the opportunity anyway.

“Seeing all the people getting excited about the parade of lights,” Callahan said.

Danz and Callahan were honored for their service to Sioux Falls in a fitting way: serving again, this time judging the floats in the parade and voting on two awards.

“I’m practicing my wave,” Danz said with a grin. “No, I’m going to try to have fun with it. I really do love parades and I’m looking forward to seeing the floats and I’m judging the ‘Spirit of Sioux Falls’.”

Of the awards, Callahan was tasked with making her pick for the ‘Best Use of Lights’ and she selected the float by Sioux Falls Area Bernese Mountain Dogs. The awards were a great way to end a great night on Phillips Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.