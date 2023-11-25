Avera Medical Minute
Single-vehicle crash near Worthing leaves one dead, two injured

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened near Worthing on Saturday and left one person dead.

According to authorities, around 9:00 a.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on Interstate 29 near mile marker 61 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway.

The vehicle entered the median and rolled.

The 62-year-old female driver and 64-year-old male front-seat passenger were transported to a nearby hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The 64-year-old male backseat passenger sustained fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Names of those involved have not yet been released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

