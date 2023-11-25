Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Center nonprofit receiving donations from the 3rd Annual “Christmas for a Cause”

The entrance at this years "Christmas for a Cause" located at Heritage Village in Sioux Center
The entrance at this years "Christmas for a Cause" located at Heritage Village in Sioux Center
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SIOUX CENTER, IOWA (KTIV) -A large Christmas display in a northwest Iowa town is not only putting a smile on the face of people who see it but it’s also helping support area veterans as well.

For a third year in a row Peoples Bank in Sioux Center is hosting “Christmas for a Cause.” It’s being held at the Heritage Village near downtown Sioux Center.

More than five-thousand people a year have visited the display in each of the past two years.

A free will donation is helping raise money for the Midwest Honor Flight organization.

”We’re just thrilled to be part of the third annual Christmas for a Cause sponsored by Peoples Bank when we heard about the organizations changing each year after the change last year, we thought this might be a neat thing for Midwest Honor Flight to be a part of especially because we are headquartered right here in Sioux Center,” said Aaron Van Beek, the President and CEO of Midwest Honor Flight.

The project was not only started as a fundraiser but a way to get people out of their home to enjoy the holiday.

”We started “Christmas for a Cause” as a way to get the community out and about. The idea was thrown around in 2020 so we were all sick of being couped up and we wanted to get out and spread some joy, so it’s been great to see the community come out and support an annuals cause,” said Lindsy Van Bemmel, from Peoples Bank in Sioux Center.

The lights were shining bright and to keep warm they were serving hot chocolate from 6 to 9 on Friday night.

In the first years of doing the fundraiser they have helped other non-profits raise money, but this year it was a perfect opportunity to help a non-profit that began is based out of Sioux Center.

To learn more about when the lights are on and how to donate you can find that information here.

