Small Business Saturday a reminder to ‘support our local community’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday was one of the busiest shopping days of the year for local shop owners, if not the busiest.

Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, serves as a way to encourage people to shop locally for Christmas gifts over the big box stores.

Many shop owners agree that shipping locally doesn’t just support the store as a brick-and-mortar, but the community as a whole.

“As a local business, we support our local community,” said Kristy Smith, owner of Sicks and Steel in downtown Sioux Falls. “We buy product from other local vendors midwest-wide. We try not to buy out of the USA, of course, so that’s why we feel it’s a very important reason to come and shop with us on Small Business Saturday, and support the downtown community of Sioux Falls.”

If you missed out on Small Business Saturday deals, many local stores offer extended deal periods on their websites.

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.