Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Small Business Saturday a reminder to ‘support our local community’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday was one of the busiest shopping days of the year for local shop owners, if not the busiest.

Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, serves as a way to encourage people to shop locally for Christmas gifts over the big box stores.

Many shop owners agree that shipping locally doesn’t just support the store as a brick-and-mortar, but the community as a whole.

“As a local business, we support our local community,” said Kristy Smith, owner of Sicks and Steel in downtown Sioux Falls. “We buy product from other local vendors midwest-wide. We try not to buy out of the USA, of course, so that’s why we feel it’s a very important reason to come and shop with us on Small Business Saturday, and support the downtown community of Sioux Falls.”

If you missed out on Small Business Saturday deals, many local stores offer extended deal periods on their websites.

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
Kratom: Experts discuss the drug and it’s effects
Kratom: Experts discuss the drug and its effects
Local Palestinian man reflects on “torture” from Israelis in 1970s
Local Palestinian man reflects on “torture” from Israelis in 1970s: “The way they tortured me, you won’t believe it”

Latest News

Saturday's top headlines and First Alert forecast
WBRC stock graphic
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Spink County
The event raised funds to find a cure for 150,000 South Dakotans and people in the US living...
Over 200 participants join in 2023 Sioux Falls ‘Jingle Bell Run’
The event raised funds to find a cure for 150,000 South Dakotans and people in the US living...
Over 200 participants join in 2023 Sioux Falls ‘Jingle Bell Run’