Washington Pavilion tree lighting ceremony rings in Sioux Falls Christmas season

The Parade of Lights wasn't the only thing Sioux Falls residents were looking forward to on Friday night.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Parade of Lights wasn’t the only thing Sioux Falls residents were looking forward to on Friday night.

The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Washington Pavilion took place at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue with holiday music and free cookies.

This year’s tree lighting was in honor of first responders.

“It was awesome. This is my first time. I didn’t know Sioux Falls was doing anything like this. We thought it would be a good family thing and came out for fun of it. It’s my favorite time of year. The holiday spirit and everything, everyone is so cheerful,” said volunteer Madison Gross.

Mayor Paul TenHaken gave remarks before the official lighting.

