Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Local artists unveil original murals at Great Plains Zoo’s ‘Creative Creatures Art Show’

The event centered on nine area artists who created original murals on the large wall in the zoo’s lobby.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local artists took their pieces out of the gallery on Saturday and brought them over to the Great Plains Zoo for the 2nd “Creative Creatures Art Show.”

The event centered on nine area artists who created original murals on the large wall in the zoo’s lobby.

The pieces were inspired by the animals living in the zoo and will be viewable year-round.

During the event, kids could participate in crafts to color a mural of their own, meet ambassador animals, and learn more from the zoo’s fieldwork to bring back the black-footed ferret.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. The last two weekends we’ve been in here with the artists watching them paint and watching the progress. The big unveiling was something everyone was really looking forward to,” said artist Tyson Schultz.

“We weren’t sure what we were gonna see or what we were gonna get, or if they were going to be able to pull it off per se. But everybody did excellent work and we’re very proud of what’s behind us here,” said artist Levi Sternburg.

Saturday’s event was included with Zoo admission.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
Kratom: Experts discuss the drug and it’s effects
Kratom: Experts discuss the drug and its effects
Local Palestinian man reflects on “torture” from Israelis in 1970s
Local Palestinian man reflects on “torture” from Israelis in 1970s: “The way they tortured me, you won’t believe it”

Latest News

Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, serves as a way to encourage people to...
Small Business Saturday a reminder to ‘support our local community’
Over one hundred vendors from all across the midwest filled the venue to showcase all that they...
Sanford Pentagon hosts Sneaker Expo block party
One person died on Friday morning from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Spink County
Over one hundred vendors from all across the midwest filled the venue to showcase all that they...
Sanford Pentagon hosts Sneaker Expo block party