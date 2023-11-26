Local artists unveil original murals at Great Plains Zoo’s ‘Creative Creatures Art Show’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local artists took their pieces out of the gallery on Saturday and brought them over to the Great Plains Zoo for the 2nd “Creative Creatures Art Show.”

The event centered on nine area artists who created original murals on the large wall in the zoo’s lobby.

The pieces were inspired by the animals living in the zoo and will be viewable year-round.

During the event, kids could participate in crafts to color a mural of their own, meet ambassador animals, and learn more from the zoo’s fieldwork to bring back the black-footed ferret.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. The last two weekends we’ve been in here with the artists watching them paint and watching the progress. The big unveiling was something everyone was really looking forward to,” said artist Tyson Schultz.

“We weren’t sure what we were gonna see or what we were gonna get, or if they were going to be able to pull it off per se. But everybody did excellent work and we’re very proud of what’s behind us here,” said artist Levi Sternburg.

Saturday’s event was included with Zoo admission.

