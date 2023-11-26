Northwestern edges Dordt in NAIA Playoff slugfest

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - For the third-straight season, the top-ranked Northwestern College football team (12-0, 10-GPAC) will play football in the month of December after a defensive clinic by the Red Raiders in a 7-0 victory over arch rival and No. 14-ranked Dordt University (9-3, 8-2 GPAC) in the Second Round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Football Championship Series (FCS) Saturday afternoon at De Valois Stadium.

With his lone catch in the third quarter, Michael Storey (Sr., Spencer, Iowa) now holds the program’s all-time career reception record with 283 receptions and counting. He passed former teammate Shane Solberg who had 282 in his Red Raider career.

One score would prove to be enough this afternoon in the overcast, cloudy, and snowy conditions in Northwest Iowa. Twice on the day, the Defenders would be knocking on the door to tie the ball game inside the Red Raider 10-yard line and both times the Red Raider defense would hold firm. The NWC defense forced two fumbles, had three fourth down stops, and forced four Dordt punts on the afternoon.

Northwestern would score on their opening drive of the contest, after stopping the Defenders on downs inside Red Raider territory. The Red Raiders would start with the ball on their own 33-yard line and would take five minutes off the clock, moving down the field methodically. A seven-play, 67-yard drive would end with a 12-yard touchdown connection as Jalyn Gramstad (Jr., Lester, Iowa) would find running back Konner McQuillan (Sr., Leavenworth, Kan.) out of the backfield for the game’s lone points.

In the second quarter, Dordt pushed deep into Red Raider territory before the drive would stall out at the NWC 6-yard line. The Defenders would call on the kicking team to put points on the board, but a bad snap would see the ball fumbled away with no kick attempt ever recorded. Northwestern would head into the halftime locker room with the 7-0 advantage.

If the Red Raider defense didn’t prove themselves in the first half, they certainly did in the second half. Dordt had five possessions in the final 30 minutes and the Northwestern defense forced three punts and two turnover on downs.

The final major push by Dordt came in the fourth quarter, melting six minutes off the clock for their second-longest drive of the day. Starting on their own 45-yard line, the Defenders would push the ball 51 yards on 10 plays. With a massive fourth-down-and-goal from the two-yard line, the Red Raider defense once again stepped up and snuffed out a Defender trick play, keeping Dordt out of the end zone with their backs against the wall.

The Red Raiders will again return to Korver Field next weekend for the NAIA FCS Quarterfinals. Next week’s opponent will be announced later tonight and made available on nwcraiders.com as soon as possible this evening.

