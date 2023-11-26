Omaha hands Augustana first ever home loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana hockey fell short to Omaha Saturday night, dropping a 5-2 contest inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Vikings’ moved to 4-7-1 while the Mavericks moved to 8-3-1.

Omaha found the back of the net early as junior defenseman Victor Mancini fired in a wrist shot from just behind the blue line. UNO carried its first period momentum throughout the period when Tyler Rollwagen scored his first of the season.

Luke Mobley answered quickly in the second period as he scored his fifth of the season from the top of the circle off a breakout set up by Evan McIntyre and Jack Jensen.

Jimmy Glynn and Jacob Guevin pushed the lead to 4-1 as Augustana looked to rally in the third period.

After a slow-moving third period, Omaha’s Jack Randl put the final dagger in the game with an empty net goal.

Brady Ziemer netted his second of the season off a shot from the point to bring the game to its final score. Shay Donovan and Callum Gau tallied apples on the play.

Game Moments

Omaha jumped out to an early lead in the first period as it led 2-0 by the end of 20 minutes.



The Vikings’ cut the lead to 2-1 as Luke Mobley scored his fifth goal of the season.



The game was filled with plenty of special team’s opportunities as 13 penalties were assessed throughout the game.



Goals

UNO lit the lamp early first as Victor Mancini fired one past Zack Rose.



Tyler Rollwagen netted his second goal of the season as he fired one in from the sidewall. Charlie Lurie collected the assist.



Luke Mobley cut the lead to one as he fired in a shot from the top of the circle off a pass from Jack Jensen.



Jimmy Glynn scored an even strength goal to regain momentum for Omaha.



After a brief scrum in front of the net, Jacob Guevin found the back of the net.



Jack Randl netted an empty net goal to make the game 5-1.



Brady Ziemer found the back of the net off a shot from the point. Shay Donovan and Callum Gau collected assists.



Next Up

Augustana hits the road as it visits Northern Michigan for a two-game series in Marquette, Michigan.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.