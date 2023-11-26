Sanford Pentagon hosts Sneaker Expo block party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sneakerheads are die-hard about the style that they wear on their feet, and the perfect event for them took place on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.

Over one hundred vendors from all across the midwest filled the venue to showcase all that they have to offer, with vintage and collectible streetwear and other apparel.

The event also gives sneakerheads an opportunity to meet with those whom they share an interest with and possibly make trades.

“For us to put this event together was really to give back to the community and allow them to see the impact that sneakers and streetwear can have on other people’s lives. For us, this was a big thing that we wanted to put together for the first time in South Dakota and in Sioux Falls for the community to see what’s available for them,” said...

The Sneaker Expo is a collaboration with Preach-es and the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Those who bought a ticket to Saturday’s block party could catch the matchup against the Iowa Wolves for free.

You can learn more about the Sneaker Expo on their website.

