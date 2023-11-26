Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sanford Pentagon hosts Sneaker Expo block party

Sneakerheads are die-hard about the style that they wear on their feet, and the perfect event for them took place on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sneakerheads are die-hard about the style that they wear on their feet, and the perfect event for them took place on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.

Over one hundred vendors from all across the midwest filled the venue to showcase all that they have to offer, with vintage and collectible streetwear and other apparel.

The event also gives sneakerheads an opportunity to meet with those whom they share an interest with and possibly make trades.

“For us to put this event together was really to give back to the community and allow them to see the impact that sneakers and streetwear can have on other people’s lives. For us, this was a big thing that we wanted to put together for the first time in South Dakota and in Sioux Falls for the community to see what’s available for them,” said...

The Sneaker Expo is a collaboration with Preach-es and the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Those who bought a ticket to Saturday’s block party could catch the matchup against the Iowa Wolves for free.

You can learn more about the Sneaker Expo on their website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back
Kratom: Experts discuss the drug and it’s effects
Kratom: Experts discuss the drug and its effects
Local Palestinian man reflects on “torture” from Israelis in 1970s
Local Palestinian man reflects on “torture” from Israelis in 1970s: “The way they tortured me, you won’t believe it”

Latest News

The event centered on nine area artists who created original murals on the large wall in the...
Local artists unveil original murals at Great Plains Zoo’s ‘Creative Creatures Art Show’
Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, serves as a way to encourage people to...
Small Business Saturday a reminder to ‘support our local community’
Over one hundred vendors from all across the midwest filled the venue to showcase all that they...
Sanford Pentagon hosts Sneaker Expo block party
One person died on Friday morning from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Spink County