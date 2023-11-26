Avera Medical Minute
Skyforce stop Iowa on first game of weekend series

Sioux Falls wins 102-97
Sioux Falls takes Saturday night opener 102-97
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce won their third-straight home game in a 102-97 victory over the Iowa Wolves on Saturday night from the Sanford Pentagon.

Miami HEAT assignee Orlando Robinson tallied 21 points and 17 rebounds in his season debut with the Skyforce (4-3).

Sioux Falls went on an 11-0 run to start the contest, which helped them take a 32-21 lead over Iowa (1-6) after the first 12 minutes. Justin Champagnie scored 11 of his 17 points to pace the Skyforce to start the game.

The Force built up to a 22-point lead in the second period, as Drew Peterson (career-high 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists) netted 16 points in the first half to give the team a 61-39 lead at half.

Iowa outscored Sioux Falls 58-41 in the second half and cut the lead to two points late in the fourth quarter. DJ Carton posted 25 of his 29 points in the last two quarters, but the Force were able to hold on to snap a five-game losing streak to the Wolves.

Alondes Williams posted 20 points on 7-12 FGA (5-8 3PA) to round out top scorers for Sioux Falls.

Minnesota Timberwolves assignee Wendell Moore Jr. had 18 points on 6-16 FGA and five assists for Iowa.

Both teams meet again at 3:00 PM on Sunday (tomorrow).

