‘A Taste of Tea Christmas’ finale displays a growing tradition

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Small Business Saturday is huge for local shops and vendors, but in the city of Tea, it’s been Small Business Saturday this whole month leading up to ‘A Taste of Tea’, a grand finale event at the American Legion in Tea.

Since November 1st, participating businesses in the Tea area presented a chance to win some big prizes, and in the process, drove customers into their stores. It all led to the finale on Saturday which featured a small business vendor fair, a chili cook-off, pictures with Santa and more.

“It was really exciting to see the businesses come out and want to participate and during our small business fair having so many people sign up to do that, it was a really great turnout for that as well,” said Liz Carrell, a board member of the Tea Chamber for Development. “It was really fun to see the community come together and help put the event on.”

This is the third year of doing a tree-lighting ceremony at the American Legion. The idea this year was to make the event bigger and better, partnering with everything local.

“It’s been a lot of work, but it was worth it,” Carrell said. “It’s nice to see that everyone’s come out and we’re excited to see how the rest of the evening goes.”

One of their biggest partnerships was the host of the event. The local Legion post went through a lot to get to the point of routine community use again. Their two-year-long renovations wrapped up just before the football season and they’re financially in the black now.

“It’s very exciting because it’s been two long years of hard work and to actually see all generations come and different ages coming through the door and visiting and just socializing,” said Cyndi Ault, an Army veteran and the Treasurer of the post. “That’s the main purpose of what we’re supposed to be here for.”

“I remember when the Legion 50, 55 years ago this was a hopping place,” described Steve Anderson, the post’s Vice Commander and a veteran of the Navy and South Dakota Air National Guard. “It’s nice to see it picking back up again.”

Tea’s Chamber for Development looks forward to partnering with the American Legion again to put on more events, not just for the Christmas season, but especially for the Christmas season.

“They are a chamber member, so that was really nice of them to offer [their building] for free for us to use the space tonight,” explained Carrell. “We’re very grateful for them allowing us to be here today and have the whole space and using their tree outside, so that’s great that they’ve let us do that for three years now.”

For the Tea American Legion Post to continue to host events, they are looking for newer and younger members. They believe that the building updates and their improved financial standing help set them up for future community involvement and bringing in new members.

“We got most of the hard work done,” said Ault. “Now it’s time to celebrate.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.