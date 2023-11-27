2023 a year to cheer and that raised the bar for Augie football

GOLDEN, CO (Dakota News Now) - That arguably the greatest season in Augustana football history coming to an end yesterday against the consensus number one ranked team in the country seems so disappointing says something about the kind of year it was and just how far the program has come.

The Vikings ultimately couldn’t hang with number one ranked Colorado Mines yesterday in Golden Colorado, seeing their season come to close with a 56-10 defeat.

What a season it was though for Augie!

The Vikings went 11-2 to match the program record for wins in a season, captured the NSIC Championship, their first outright conference title for the program since 1959. They advanced in the postseason for the second time as well.

Though they’ll have a lot of talented seniors to replace that’s been nothing new for Jerry Olszewski over his decade at the helm, whose teams have continued to raise the standard, yesterday being the latest example of where the program will strive to go.

