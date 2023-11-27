Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Air Force clips South Dakota

Turnovers cost Coyote men in 58-57 home loss to Falcons
Coyote men fall 58-57
By Zach Borg and Mercede Odegaard
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Air Force held off South Dakota in the final few seconds to pick up its fifth-straight win of the season. The Falcons defeated the Yotes 58-57 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Sunday afternoon.

Jeffrey Mills hit the game-winning bucket for Air Force (6-2) with 1:03 left in the second half, knocking down a three to break up a 55-55 tie and take a 58-55 lead. Rytis Petraitis made his first appearance of the season off the bench and scored a game-high 18 points.

Kaleb Stewart had a big first half for South Dakota (4-3) with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and three triples. Paul Bruns came up big in the second half, scoring 13 of his 16 points in the second half in big moments. Bruns hit a couple big threes down the stretch, including the triple that tied the game at 55-55 with 1:23 to play.

It was a back-and-forth battle from the beginning starting with an early 10-10 tie with 12:27 to play in the half. The Yotes took their first lead of the game at 12-10 off a driving layup from Steven Kramer. From there, the Falcons went on a 10-0 run to take a 20-12 lead with 7:16 to play in the first half. Petraitis scored six of the 10 for the Falcons. A couple of layups from Bostyn Holt brought the Yotes within three late in the first half, but a jumper from Ethan Taylor to end the half put Air Force back up five at the break.

The second half was a game of runs for either side as the Falcons opened the half with five-straight points, but South Dakota responded with an 8-0 run to tie it back up at 36-36. Air Force took a nine-point lead off an 11-2 run but the Yotes responded with a 9-2 run that made it a one-point game with 5:20 to play in the second. A triple from Paul Bruns tied the game up at 55-55 with 1:23 to play, but Mills followed with the game-clinching three for the Falcons. Holt drove one in to bring South Dakota within one with seven seconds to play, but Mills forced a South Dakota turnover to secure the win for the Falcons.

Lahat Thioune was held to nine points but grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds for South Dakota. Holt added 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Coyotes shot 39 percent from the field and 33 percent from three. The Falcons scored 19 points off 17 Coyote turnovers. Air Force had 24 bench points while South Dakota had two points off its bench.

South Dakota hosts Waldorf on Tuesday at 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa
WBRC stock graphic
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Spink County
Single-vehicle crash near Worthing leaves one dead, two injured
Kratom: Experts discuss the drug and it’s effects
Kratom: Experts discuss the drug and its effects
Jeff Danz was honored with the role of Grand Marshal for the annual Parade of Lights for his...
Parade of Lights Grand Marshals honored for serving Sioux Falls

Latest News

Northwestern celebrates a sack in their playoff win over Dordt
Complimentary football keeps Northwestern alive in NAIA Playoffs
Augustana's Logan Uttecht celebrates a touchdown at Colorado Mines
2023 a year to cheer and that raised the bar for Augie football
USF's Shawn Warrior scores against Chadron State
USF men pull away from Chadron State
Jamarea Bouyea scores on Iowa for Skyforce
Skyforce stop Iowa on first game of weekend series