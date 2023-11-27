Complimentary football keeps Northwestern alive in NAIA Playoffs

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - In the NAIA Playoffs yesterday the Northwestern Red Raiders kept two streaks alive in the second round.

Despite a spirited effort from the Dordt Defenders, who held the Red Raiders scoreless after giving up a touchdown on their first possession, Northwestern defeated Dordt for the 17th consecutive time, winning a defensive battle in the rivals’ first ever playoff meeting 7-0.

They also won their 25th consecutive game and kept their hopes for repeating as National Champions alive.

Northwestern will host St. Xavier next Saturday in the National Quarterfinals. Kickoff time will be announced soon.

