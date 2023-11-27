The Foster Network & Almost Home Canine Rescue partner for Giving Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Foster Network and Almost Home Canine Rescue are teaming up for a Giving Tuesday fundraiser.

Katie Day with Almost Home Canine Rescue and Kristen Rhodes with The Foster Network visited the studio to discuss the organizations’ collaboration.

On Nov. 28 at the Foster Network, from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a free-will donation dinner. From 6 to 7 p.m., there will be local Sioux Falls mascots and Santa taking photos. Vendors will also be present — from books to Scentsy to cotton candy.

The Foster Network aims to give foster families material and social support such as clothing or bunk beds and relationships with other foster families.

The Foster Network is located at 620 S. Cliff Ave. in Sioux Falls.

