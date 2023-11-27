Avera Medical Minute
Giving Tuesday campaign raising money for suicide prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is holding a 25-hour fundraising campaign.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday is a day to give back to nonprofits — it’s Giving Tuesday.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is doing a 25-hour fundraising campaign.

They are also hoping to raise $1,000 an hour, with a goal of $25,000.

All proceeds go to mental health research, prevention, education and advocacy and support for loss survivors.

“Resources for mental health are broader and more prevalent than they ever have been, and our legislators are taking notice. They are standing up to pass bills to make 988 sustainable,” said Janet Harvey, special events manager for AFSP South Dakota & North Dakota.

You can donate online or over the phone by calling 605-740-0883.

AFSP will also be at Say Anything Jewelry in downtown Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

