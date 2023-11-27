Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Iowa thumps Skyforce to earn weekend split

Sioux Falls drops Sunday matinee 103-86
Wolves earn weekend split with Skyforce after 103-86 victory
By Zach Borg and Nick Robinson
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped a 103-86 decision to the Iowa Wolves to split a two-game back-to-back on Sunday afternoon from the Sanford Pentagon.

Alondes Williams secured his second-straight game of 20-plus points, as he secured 22 points on 8-15 FGA, eight rebounds and nine assists to lead Sioux Falls (4-4).

Javonte Cook led Iowa (2-6) with 21 points on 6-12 FGA and four rebounds, while DJ Carton added 20 points on 7-11 FGA. Minnesota Timberwolves assignee Wendell Moore Jr. contributed 15 points to round out top scorers for Iowa.

The Wolves took a 56-50 lead at intermission and outscored the Skyforce by 11 in the second half to snap a six-game losing streak.

Miami HEAT assignee Orlando Robinson produced 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Sioux Falls travels to face Motor City on Tuesday at 6:00 PM CST.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa
WBRC stock graphic
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Spink County
Single-vehicle crash near Worthing leaves one dead, two injured
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Kratom: Experts discuss the drug and it’s effects
Kratom: Experts discuss the drug and its effects

Latest News

USD Volleyball gets at-large bid to NIVC
Coyote volleyball team gets bid to NIVC
2023-24 South Dakota Coyotes Mens' Basketball Team
Air Force clips South Dakota
Northwestern celebrates a sack in their playoff win over Dordt
Complimentary football keeps Northwestern alive in NAIA Playoffs
Augustana's Logan Uttecht celebrates a touchdown at Colorado Mines
2023 a year to cheer and that raised the bar for Augie football