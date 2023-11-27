Iowa thumps Skyforce to earn weekend split

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped a 103-86 decision to the Iowa Wolves to split a two-game back-to-back on Sunday afternoon from the Sanford Pentagon.

Alondes Williams secured his second-straight game of 20-plus points, as he secured 22 points on 8-15 FGA, eight rebounds and nine assists to lead Sioux Falls (4-4).

Javonte Cook led Iowa (2-6) with 21 points on 6-12 FGA and four rebounds, while DJ Carton added 20 points on 7-11 FGA. Minnesota Timberwolves assignee Wendell Moore Jr. contributed 15 points to round out top scorers for Iowa.

The Wolves took a 56-50 lead at intermission and outscored the Skyforce by 11 in the second half to snap a six-game losing streak.

Miami HEAT assignee Orlando Robinson produced 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Sioux Falls travels to face Motor City on Tuesday at 6:00 PM CST.

