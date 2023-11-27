Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: Looking ahead to the 2024 Legislative Session

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we look ahead to the 2024 South Dakota Legislative Session.

Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree (R-Madison) joins us to discuss some of the Republican priorities and what the session could look like for issues like eminent domain, abortion, and conflicts of interest for legislators.

Cordell Wright takes a closer look at a second ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana aiming to get on the 2024 ballot.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

