SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The star of this week’s Meet a Rescue Monday is Autumn, a mixed-breed female who is a big ball of love.

Autumn comes from Almost Home Canine Rescue. Foster Katie Hildebrandt Thurman brought Autumn into the Dakota News Now studio to show her off and discuss their work.

Learn more about Autumn and how to adopt her here.

