Musician of the Month: Landon Weis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Landon Weis’ attention has been on baseball for the majority of his life.

While thoughts on the baseball diamond circulated, thoughts of fulfilling a growing talent in music also came to fruition.

He began playing guitar with Geoff Gunderson through his childbloom program from age four to nine.

Up next, he began working with Micah Wetzel who helped Weis learn about the music industry and even helped land his first music gig.

“He was the one that really pushed me to get out there and start singing,” Weis said. “That’s what got me over my stage fright is pushing me at those recitals and making sure I got out there more.”

Once he overcame the fear of singing in front of others around his sophomore year in high school, he began exploring more opportunities to perform.

He is also studying at Augustana University through the School of Music and discovering even more to help him in his musical career.

