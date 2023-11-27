Project Warm-Up returns for 18th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A program that has helped distribute over 32,000 blankets to students in need is returning to Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., students will make blankets that will then be distributed to other students facing poverty, homelessness, the death of a parent, placement in foster care or other difficult situations.

The program was started in 2006 as a service project for the Key Club at Lincoln High School. Now, the program has expanded and distributed over 32,000 blankets to members of the Sioux Falls community.

Dr. Tracy Vik, principal of Sonia Sotomayor Elementary and one of the founders of Project Warm-Up, visited Dakota News Now to discuss more about the event.

