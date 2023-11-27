Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Project Warm-Up returns for 18th year

Project Warm-Up returns for 18th year
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A program that has helped distribute over 32,000 blankets to students in need is returning to Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., students will make blankets that will then be distributed to other students facing poverty, homelessness, the death of a parent, placement in foster care or other difficult situations.

The program was started in 2006 as a service project for the Key Club at Lincoln High School. Now, the program has expanded and distributed over 32,000 blankets to members of the Sioux Falls community.

Dr. Tracy Vik, principal of Sonia Sotomayor Elementary and one of the founders of Project Warm-Up, visited Dakota News Now to discuss more about the event.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Single-vehicle crash near Worthing leaves one dead, two injured
Multiple South Dakota communities awarded child care grants
2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa
WBRC stock graphic
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Spink County

Latest News

Meet a Rescue Monday: Autumn
Meet a Rescue Monday: Autumn
Meet a Rescue Monday: Autumn
Meet a Rescue Monday: Autumn
Project Warm-Up returns for 18th year
Project Warm-Up returns for 18th year
FILE - A Merriam-Webster dictionary sits atop their citation files at the dictionary...
What’s Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023?