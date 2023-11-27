Sioux Falls businesses take advantage of Cyber Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While most of the shopping will be done online on Monday, it will impact many businesses and employees within Sioux Falls.

Online sales have continued to grow in the 18 years since Cyber Monday began, exceeding even Black Friday sales.

While Monday is a busy day for shopping, it’s also a busy day for traditional brick-and-mortar stores as many take to their websites to purchase items to pick up in the store at their convenience.

“You know, now you got all these different channels of revenue for the retailers. So, you’ve got the pre-Black Friday, Black Friday sales, and then you have the actual black Friday weekend. They just layer over the discounts and the offerings. Again, it just keeps going. You go through the weekend, and then Cyber Monday. It’s a big deal, even for brick-and-mortar stores like these guys. They have buy online, pickup in-store, a lot of different offers for them,” said Empire Mall General Manager Dan Gies.

Nikki Beetsch, manager of The Loft at the Empire Mall, shares how they prepare for Cyber Monday.

“Actually, our online with Loft and Ascena, they’ve actually done the warehouse a little bit different this year. A lot of the orders are getting funneled through the warehouse channels, so it’s been a little bit more manageable on the storefront end. Last year was a little crazy, and this year, we’re expecting it to be a little bit more manageable,” said Beetsch.

Beetsch said part of the struggle of Cyber Monday is making sure the purchased items are stocked.

“Basically, what happens when you order online, your shipment can basically come from multiple places. So, how it does it is if the warehouse needs to send it out to the stores, it’s who has the most product on hand that can handle it and it kind of goes that way,” said Beetsch.

Having the proper staff is also important to keep up with the chaos of Cyber Monday.

“We have done some extra staffing because we do have our online orders. We’ve obviously stocked up on all the supplies to get them shipped out correctly, so that’s pretty much what we’ve done. We’ve staffed enough and are prepared for the influx of orders coming through,” said Beetsch.

Last year, Cyber Monday sales reached $11.3 billion. In total, 28 countries recognize the day of sales and the average discounts are 30% in the U.S. and 27% globally.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.