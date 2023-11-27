Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary discusses infrastructure projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls reached over $1 billion in building permits last year.

The Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary met on Monday to discuss infrastructure, developments and what’s next for the city.

One big topic was housing and the amount of people moving into Sioux Falls.

Since 2021, officials say there have been almost 7,000 permits for apartments filed, and about 5,000 are left to be completed.

“A lot of it has been the rapid growth of the city and demand,” said Jeff Eckhoff, director of planning and development services for the City of Sioux Falls. “The housing prices were really sky high the last couple years. Also, I think there was some generational things where people aren’t ready to make that commitment, and yet they are moving here for jobs and opportunities.”

Officials say some of the big projects include finishing the wastewater treatment plant expansion, as well as road infrastructure like the 41st St. Diverging Diamond Interchange and Veterans Parkway.

