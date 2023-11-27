Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary discusses infrastructure projects

One big topic was housing and the amount of people moving into Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls reached over $1 billion in building permits last year.

The Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary met on Monday to discuss infrastructure, developments and what’s next for the city.

One big topic was housing and the amount of people moving into Sioux Falls.

Since 2021, officials say there have been almost 7,000 permits for apartments filed, and about 5,000 are left to be completed.

“A lot of it has been the rapid growth of the city and demand,” said Jeff Eckhoff, director of planning and development services for the City of Sioux Falls. “The housing prices were really sky high the last couple years. Also, I think there was some generational things where people aren’t ready to make that commitment, and yet they are moving here for jobs and opportunities.”

Officials say some of the big projects include finishing the wastewater treatment plant expansion, as well as road infrastructure like the 41st St. Diverging Diamond Interchange and Veterans Parkway.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Single-vehicle crash near Worthing leaves one dead, two injured
Two months ago, the Sioux Falls School District said it had over $100,000 in school lunch debt...
Sioux Falls School District buckles down on meal account policies
Multiple South Dakota communities awarded child care grants
2-year-old dies following accident in Iowa

Latest News

Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary discusses infrastructure projects
Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary discusses infrastructure projects
FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami....
Cyber Monday marks the year’s biggest online shopping day, and one more chance to save on gifts
Local woman found purpose in Walk to Defeat ALS
Sioux Falls woman passes from ALS after dedicated fight for a cure
Sioux Falls woman passes from ALS after dedicated fight for a cure
Sioux Falls woman passes from ALS after dedicated fight for a cure