Sioux Falls School District buckles down on meal account policies

Local businesses teaming up to fight school lunch debt.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Donors will pay off all negative meal accounts in the Sioux Falls School District this week, but after the donation, the district plans to put a cap on students’ negative balances.

In a message that was sent out to parents on Sunday night, the Sioux Falls School District said they were going to start making “fiscally responsible changes” due to the debt of unpaid meals.

On Friday, December 1, all negative meal account balances will be reset to zero thanks to donations.

On the following Monday, the district will be “enforcing school board policy.” This means that any student with a negative balance in their account will not be able to receive breakfast. Any student with accounts that owe more than $20 will only be able to receive a Smart Snack and milk rather than a hot lunch, and they will be charged $1 each time.

Student accounts that have a negative balance of $75 or more will not be able to receive a meal at all.

Students who qualify for free and reduced meals will continue to receive hot meals.

The district encouraged parents to fill out an application for the free and reduced meal program. That application is available here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

