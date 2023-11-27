Sioux Falls woman passes from ALS after dedicated fight for a cure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Karen Rehling — a Sioux Falls woman with ALS — lost her battle with the deadly disease on Friday.

Karen and her husband Randy have spoken with Dakota News Now a few times over the last several years.

Karen had been battling ALS for six years and found her purpose through the Walk to Defeat ALS.

She dedicated a lot of her time to advocating and letting people know they are not alone — that there are always people willing to fight for you.

Karen passed away Friday night.

