Sioux Falls woman passes from ALS after dedicated fight for a cure
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Karen Rehling — a Sioux Falls woman with ALS — lost her battle with the deadly disease on Friday.
Karen and her husband Randy have spoken with Dakota News Now a few times over the last several years.
Karen had been battling ALS for six years and found her purpose through the Walk to Defeat ALS.
She dedicated a lot of her time to advocating and letting people know they are not alone — that there are always people willing to fight for you.
Karen passed away Friday night.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.